No panic buying on other side of the Causeway

JOHOR BARU - Shops in Johor have yet to see their goods flying off the shelves despite reports of panic buying in Singapore recently.

A check at several retail outlets here showed no indication of panic buying, either by Malaysians or foreigners.

An employee at a retail outlet in a popular mall, who only wanted to be known as Nurliana, 34, said she had not seen any "extreme buying".

"It is normal for Singaporeans to shop here, but we did not see anything out of the ordinary last weekend. We still have ample stock except for face masks and hand sanitisers," she said.

Sundry shop owner Koo Siew Lan, 45, echoed the sentiment, adding that sales had actually been declining since the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak.

"I did not see anyone buying in large quantities in the past few days, but sales have been slow over the past few weeks as people seem to be going out less," she said.

Singaporean businessman Eddy Tay, 35, was surprised that Johor still had stock for the things he wanted. "I do not usually buy things in Johor but with the current trend in Singapore, I gave it a try.

"I am glad that I can get my groceries here without having to search far and wide," he said while shopping at a supermarket here.

In a statement, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry said checks had been conducted in Johor Baru, Iskandar Puteri, Pasir Gudang and Kulai since Saturday to prevent panic buying.

The ministry's Johor director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said 604 premises were inspected in a two-day operation.

"Some 60 enforcement officers conducted the checks at popular shopping locations among Singaporeans here. We found that goods such as food and other basic necessities were sufficient and easy to obtain," he said.