No plans for Johor bed tax

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia - The state government has no plans to introduce a bed tax for foreign tourists staying in hotels here.

State tourism, women, family and community development committee chairman Liow Cai Tung said the tax was not needed as there was already a tourism tax of RM10 (S$3.30) implemented since 2018.

"However, the state government will consider the bed tax if there is a need, " she said in her reply to Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain (BN-Penawar) and Ng Yak Howe (PH-Bentayan) during the state assembly sitting held at Bangunan Sultan Ismail here yesterday.

Other states that have implemented a bed tax for tourists are Penang and Melaka, while Pahang will implement it next year.

She said Johor, which collected a total of RM15.8million in tourism tax throughout 2018, was the fourth highest in Malaysia after Sabah, Penang and Selangor.

Liow said the tourism tax was collected by the Customs Department based on the Tourism Tax Act 2017, where RM10 was charged on foreign tourists who stayed a night in hotels.

The Johor Jaya assemblyman, on March 27 this year, said the Federal Government, through the Finance Ministry, allocated 50 per cent from tourism tax collection in 2018 to each state government.

"Johor received RM7.99million as new revenue for the state, where 50 per cent allocation was known as 'tourism gift', " she said.