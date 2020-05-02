No transport to airport, 34 Malaysians remain stranded in Wuhan

An aviation officer wearing a mask at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, on Jan 21, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Logistical problems and the difficulty looking for transport to the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport caused 34 Malaysians to remain stranded in Wuhan, China.

"According to Wisma Putra, a number of Malaysians who were supposed to be on the flight were unable to leave Wuhan due to logistical problems," the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said in a statement yesterday.

"The main reason is that they are outside of Wuhan and it is difficult to get vehicles into the city or the airport."

The Malaysians were stranded as Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou cities in the Hubei province were placed in lockdown following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Only 107 out of 141 people, comprising Malaysians and non-citizen family members, had returned home to Malaysia.

Apart from them, 12 crew members, eight humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission workers and six officers from the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing were also on the flight.

A 27-year-old woman who only wanted to be known as Reen said that most of the Malaysians who managed to return home lived outside of Wuhan.

She said as a result some of them took some nine hours to reach the airport in Wuhan.

Prior to this, Reen said they were notified by the Malaysian Embassy in China to gather at the Wuhan airport to simplify their documentations and immigration processes to leave the country.

Recounting the incident, she said that at around 5pm on Monday, the Chinese government approved the travel permits of the Malaysians who were travelling to the airport following the shutdown of transportation services there.

"As soon as we received approval, I was taken by a relative of my husband to the airport by car from Xiangyang to complete the documentation process," she told a Malay daily.

Upon arriving at KLIA at about 6am yesterday, Reen said they had to undergo strict health screening procedures to ensure they did not have the symptoms.

Nadma said two of the Malaysians who were evacuated from Wuhan did not pass the health screening tests when they landed.

Both were taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur while the other evacuees were sent to a surveillance centre at the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Bandar Enstek, Nilai.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
malaysia Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays in suite, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES