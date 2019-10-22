No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - On the third day of her first holiday in Penang, Hong Konger Ginny So bought her first condominium here.

"How could I resist? A condo of the same size would have cost RM4million (S$1.3 million) in Hong Kong. My first one in Penang was just RM400,000, " she said with a chuckle.

That was 10 years ago before the government put a minimum price limit on the properties that foreigners can buy in Malaysia.

The minimum price limit of RM1million was set in 2012 and even with that, she now owns four properties in Penang, with her most recent purchase being the ultra-posh City of Dreams condominium near Gurney Drive and another in Kuala Lumpur near Pavilion.

So is among the many foreigners who find Malaysia - with its relatively affordable property prices - very attractive.

For instance, the selling price for a high-rise property in Iskandar Puteri - a prime housing area in Johor - is slightly less than RM400,000 while a similar property in Bukit Timah, Singapore, can go up to RM2.1million.

In Hong Kong, as So can testify, property prices can cost up to 10 times more.

While the Budget 2020's announcement to lower the price of high-rise properties that foreigners can buy to RM600,000 has drawn a lot of debate, this means good news for foreigners like So.

In her case, however, it's not just the affordable price that she finds endearing about Malaysia but the people as well.

"We were about to leave a restaurant when it started raining heavily. The boss gave us umbrellas. When we wondered how we could return it to him later, he told us that we didn't need to give them back. That would never happen in Hong Kong!"

At another eatery, So said they had walked away when some distance later, the waiter came running up with her change, which was another "impossibility" in Hong Kong.

In another al fresco cafe in a shopping complex, So accidentally left her bag for over 10 minutes. When she rushed back, she found the bag still on the chair, untouched.