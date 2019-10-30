'No way I'd be 1MDB CEO,' says key witness

KUALA LUMPUR - A key witness in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial told the High Court he would have resigned immediately if he was made CEO again.

Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said this during cross-examination by lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who asked him if he would investigate fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and 1MDB executive director Casey Tang if he was appointed again.

The two individuals are said to be untruthful in the transactions involving 1MDB's joint venture (JV) with PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI).

"Hypothetically, if I can go back and be the CEO of 1MDB, I would probably resign on the spot, " he said here yesterday.

Shahrol, who is currently unemployed, said it was impossible to know the truth behind the JV then.

"Back then, I could not have possibly known how much truth was being told to me by Jho and Casey about the whole 1MDB-PSI JV, including the diversion of US$700mil (S$953 million) meant for the venture, " he said.

The witness said he believed 1MDB was a strategic vehicle for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and as an employee, he had wanted to serve Najib well.