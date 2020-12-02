Nobody expects the Malaysian Immigration… especially when they're robbers in disguise

BUKIT MERTAJAM - The police have detained an Immigration Department officer and five other men, some of whom were apparently posing as Immigration officers, for allegedly robbing a businessman.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the suspects are aged between 24 and 44 years old and were arrested following a series of raids in Penang and Kedah.

"Last Friday (Feb 7), the 47-year old businessman and his wife were asleep at their home in Jalan Megat Harun here when four unknown men came knocking on their door at 1am," he said.

ACP Nik Ros added that one of the men wore an Immigration Department uniform while three others wore caps with the department's logo.

He said that the suspects reportedly conducted checks of documents and accused the victim of being involved in the falsification of documents.

"Three suspects went into the house and after they left in a white MPV, the victim realised RM21,126 (S$7,000) was missing, " said ACP Nik Ros.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days pending investigation into the case under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.