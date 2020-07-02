Normal to have offset in business: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA - It is normal to ask for an "offset" in business dealings provided the money is not taken for personal use, says the Prime Minister.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said even the government, when making purchases for equipment, would ask for an offset.

"For instance, when we buy planes we will ask for an offset.

"Whether you consider an offset as bribery, it is up to you, " he told reporters after a session with Education Ministry staff yesterday.

He questioned why an offset should not be accepted when making a purchase on a high-priced item.

"But if the money received is pocketed, then that is corruption," he said.

In business, an offset is when losses in one business is made up for by increases in another or when payments due and owed are used to cancel each other out in accounting.

The Prime Minister was commenting on media reports on allegations of corruption involving AirAsia and Airbus.

It was reported that Airbus will pay a series of record-breaking settlements, including nearly 1billion (S$1 billion) to the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office, after admitting to "endemic" levels of bribery across its international business.