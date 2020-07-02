Normal to have offset in business: Mahathir

PHOTO: Reuters
Mazwin Nik Anis
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - It is normal to ask for an "offset" in business dealings provided the money is not taken for personal use, says the Prime Minister.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said even the government, when making purchases for equipment, would ask for an offset.

"For instance, when we buy planes we will ask for an offset.

"Whether you consider an offset as bribery, it is up to you, " he told reporters after a session with Education Ministry staff yesterday.

He questioned why an offset should not be accepted when making a purchase on a high-priced item.

"But if the money received is pocketed, then that is corruption," he said.

In business, an offset is when losses in one business is made up for by increases in another or when payments due and owed are used to cancel each other out in accounting.

The Prime Minister was commenting on media reports on allegations of corruption involving AirAsia and Airbus.

It was reported that Airbus will pay a series of record-breaking settlements, including nearly 1billion (S$1 billion) to the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office, after admitting to "endemic" levels of bribery across its international business.

Legal documents attached to the settlement revealed that Airbus paid hundreds of millions of ringgit to sponsor a sports team linked to two unnamed executives described as "key decision makers" at AirAsia and AirAsiaX, but unrelated to the airline business.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Securities Commission have opened investigations into these corruption allegations, with the MACC saying it was in touch with authorities in Britain.

The MACC Act empowers the commission to investigate any act of corruption committed by any Malaysian citizen or permanent resident in any place outside Malaysia.

The Securities Commission said it would look into the allegations and review all available evidence to determine if AirAsia and AirAsia X had breached any securities laws.

AirAsia Group Bhd has rejected allegations of wrongdoing after reports cited legal documents showing Airbus paid US$50million (S$69 million) and offered US$55million more to sponsor a sports team linked to the two AirAsia and AirAsia X executives.

On Feb 4, AirAsia Group said its founders Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes had relinquished their executive posts as the budget carrier forms a committee to review the allegations against them.

Kamarudin is the airline's executive chairman and Fernandes its chief executive officer.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

TRENDING

4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES