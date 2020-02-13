Normal for Umno chief to take charge of political funds, Malaysia's court told

KUALA LUMPUR - The High Court was told that it is common practice in Umno for the party president to be personally in charge of most political funds.

Former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman claimed this on the stand at the SRC International trial, where Datuk Seri Najib Razak faces charges of misappropriation of SRC funds.

Anifah was one of the delegates from Malaysia who was on Najib's official trip to Riyadh between Jan 13 and Jan 16, 2010.

The court had earlier heard from a former Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia that the Malaysian delegation had an unofficial meeting with the late King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Jan 11, 2010, where the King purportedly made known his intention to give financial aid to Malaysia.

This was confirmed by Anifah in his witness statement. He, however, could not confirm the exact date of the unofficial meeting.

"I am not entirely sure if the unofficial meeting took place a day or two prior to the 13th or the 13th itself.

"Records of unofficial meetings are seldom kept and more so in this case as it was arranged as an addendum to the official visit of the prime minister," he said, adding that he no longer had access to the ministry diary for 2010.

Najib and King Abdullah had a private chat after the unofficial meeting ended.

Anifah said as they were exiting the palace, Najib sought clarification from Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, who was with him during the private chat, as to whether he was correct in understanding that King Abdullah preferred the financial donation he was making be transferred to Najib's personal bank account.

Jamil Khir confirmed the accuracy of Najib's understanding.

"It was understood that King Abdullah did not want this contribution of money to be vaguely disbursed and may pose problems in their disbursement.

"Putting the money in the personal account of the prime minister would bring about easier control," he said.