Not all hair salons in Malaysia charge extra when business resumes

SIBU - Not all barber shops and hair salons here will impose a surcharge for a haircut when business resumes Tuesday (June 9).

Some have decided to follow old rates while others might charge between RM1 (S$0.30) and RM5 more for the extra cost of protective and safety equipment.

Sibu Hair Salons Association chairman Alex Ting advised operators not to impose a surcharge if they could during this difficult time.

“If it is unavoidable, they should only charge between RM1 and RM2 extra and not up to RM5,” he said.

Last week, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced that salons can reopen but only for a haircut.

Michelle Lai, who works at a hair salon, said they were happy with the government’s decision.

“We would like to thank the government as we had been forced to close since March 18. When we resume business tomorrow, we will charge the same price for a haircut, ” she said.

Lai, who is Ting’s personal assistant, said their salon would provide a free mask to every customer and it will also comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

Their 10 hairdressers will be divided into two groups which will work on alternate days.

“They will put on face mask, face shield, disposable apron and hand gloves. They will also have their body temperature taken three times a day,” she said.

Lai said customers must make an appointment first and were advised to use e-payment apps.

“If customers bring friends, we will ask their friends to wait outside. We will only accept children below the age of 12 for a haircut if they are accompanied by a guardian, ” she said.

Those who prefer to pay with cash will be asked to put the money in a basket.

“The money will be sanitised before collection and change will also be sanitised first before given to the customer,” Lai said, adding that they hoped the state government would allow salons to provide their full range of services.