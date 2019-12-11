Now I have chance to clear my name, says Najib

The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak says that he will have a chance to clear his name, after the High Court ordered him to enter his defence over the RM42million (S$13.8million) SRC International case.

He said that he had decided to give his sworn statement in court and allow the prosecution to question him in the dock.

"My lawyers and I will be given a chance to call upon the defence witnesses for the first time in this case.

"Until now, only prosecution witnesses have been called and this time the defence witnesses will be given a chance to give a picture on the real scenario and prove that I am innocent, " he said in a post on Facebook.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) president Muhammad Mohan said that while the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had said SRC International was a straightforward case, the public should not prejudge Najib.

"He is called to defend himself so he is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

"So let him have the opportunity to tell his side of the story, " said Muhammad.

Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism executive director Cynthia Gabriel said the trial had so far heard overwhelming testimonies on how the SRC was used for siphoning of funds and for personal gratification.

"Since it involves huge amounts of public funds, and as the Prime Minister then, he has little option but to defend himself in the court of law, " she said.

More about
malaysia Najib Razak

