Number of juvenile rapists on the rise in Malaysia

Read also

"These boys think that if their girlfriends agree to have sex, then it is okay.

"They would even ask us whether it is wrong if the girlfriend agrees and they love each other, " she added.

Consultant paediatrician Datuk Dr Amar Singh HSS agreed that the "over-stimulation" of children exposed to lewd content is another reason why more juvenile sexual cases have been reported.

"It is likely they have been watching people having sex.

"Sometimes parents might do it in front of the children because they think the children are sleeping, " he said.

Recalling a case he worked on involving a nine-year-old boy who used to covertly watch his grandfather play pornography films in the living room, Dr Amar said the boy eventually got caught after he went to school and practised all the acts on his classmates.

"He basically understood what he was doing but he was so affected and stimulated by all the images.

"It took me a long time to help him get out of his fixation with the images in his mind, " he told The Star.