Obama sends Tony Fernandes books as get well present

PETALING JAYA - Former US president Barack Obama sent his friend and AirAsia's group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes some books to read, as the latter recovers from dengue.

On Thursday evening (Sept 12), Fernandes posted on his Instagram page a picture of three books and a card sent by The Obama Foundation, a body for Obama's post-presidential philanthropic activities.

"Dear Tony, President Obama thought you would enjoy these selections from his summer reading list while you recover! Best wishes, The Obama Foundation, " read the message printed on a white card.

The books were The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, Exhalation by Ted Chiang and American Spy by Laura Wilkinson.

"What a nice thought.

"Look forward to reading them and thanks for the lovely thought, " he said.

It is unclear where Fernandes is currently recovering, but on Aug 31, he took to Twitter to announce that he was down with dengue fever.