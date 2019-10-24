Oh my goat! Raiders cart away 52 goats from Malaysia dairy farm

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia: Eight raiders stormed a dairy farm here and carted away 52 dairy goats worth RM50,000 (S$16,200).
They later slaughtered 42 of the goats and sold the meat for between RM20,000 and RM30,000 before the police arrested them.
Police managed to recover the remaining 10 goats.
Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the farm owner lodged a police report on Saturday after discovering that the gate of his farm had been left wide open at 1.20am.
Upon inspection, the farm owner found all 52 of his dairy goats missing and his four Myanmar workers tied up. ACP Nik Ros Azhan said they had arrested four suspects so far and were on the hunt for the remaining robbers. "One of the suspects admitted to selling the goat meat for RM42 per kilo at a market in Kulim, Kedah," he said in a statement yesterday. The suspects have been remanded until Oct 29.
