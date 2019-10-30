One-eyed goats in Malaysia live for only 5 minutes

Two male goats with only an eye each were recently born in Kampung Tok Sangkut near Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, Sinar Harian reported.

The animals, which were born premature, only lived for five minutes and could not be saved, said Shabudin Muhamad, 52.

The religious teacher said the birth of the goats on Sunday, which had gone viral, was unusual.

"News of the dead goats had spread to the whole country. Can you imagine if they had lived? My house would have had a continuous stream of visitors coming to see the goats, " he added.