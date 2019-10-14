One-year-old dies after motorcycle crashes into back of tanker in Malaysia

Illustration photo.
PHOTO: Pixabay
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

TAPAH, Malaysia - A one-year-old boy was killed after the motorcycle he was on crashed into the back of a tanker at KM67 of Jalan Ipoh - Kuala Lumpur near here Sunday (Oct 13).

Tapah OCPD Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said N. Eshwaran was pronounced dead at the Tapah Hospital at about 3.45pm, following the accident that occurred about 15mins earlier.

Supt Wan Azharuddin said the baby's mother M. Lavania, 22, from Taman Desa Damai, Bidor and her 17-year-old cousin R.K. Ammukutty, from Taman Orkid, Jalan Pahang, here, suffered injuries.

"The mother was the rider and Ammukutty was riding pillion while carrying the baby.

Supt Wan Azharuddin said Lavania is believed to have lost control of her vehicle and slammed into the back of the tanker, which was parked by the roadside.

He said driver of the tanker, Soh Fook Seng, 51, from Rumah Awam Satu, Bidor, was unharmed.

He added that the accident would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving causing death.

"The post mortem is being conducted now.

"The victim's family have also been informed, " Supt Wan Azharuddin said.

"The tanker has been taken to the Tapah district police station before being sent to Puspakom in Gopeng, " he said.

