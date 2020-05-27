Oopsie daisy: 38 people fined in Melaka for taking photos of flowers

MELAKA - An outing to take pictures of an aquatic flower species at a flood retention pond has landed 38 locals in hot water.

Melaka Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Afzanizar Ahmad said the individuals made the trip to the pond at Taman Semabok Perdana here to photograph the purple pokok keladi bunting (common water hyacinth).

He said all 38 were brought to Melaka Tengah police headquarters at noon on Tuesday (May 26).

"About 15 cars were also spotted being parked at the site," he said.

ACP Afzanizar said 20 of the 38 were fined RM1,000 (S$325) for violating the movement control order (MCO).

The other 18, he said, were not compounded due to their age as they comprised children, toddlers and elderly folk.

ACP Afzanizar said the compounds were issued under Rule 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He added that the police had tightened surveillance at the site and warned stern action against those still adamant about taking pictures there.

The aquatic flowers have covered the pond since last month, making it a picturesque sight.

