Out-of-towners cause heavy traffic on major roads in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - The year-end holidays and festive season brought in an influx of outstation traffic into the city on Wednesday (Dec 25).

Major roads were congested with bumper-to-bumper traffic with popular tourist spots including Gurney Drive and Queensbay Mall coming to a crawl due to an increase in the number of cars.

According to a traffic report from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), heavy traffic was reported along Gurney Drive, Bayan Indah, Jalan Gurdwara to Jalan Trang and also from Sungai Nibong highway to Bayan Baru roundabout, Penang Road and Lebuh Mcnair to Jalan Magazine.

Drivers have been advised not to stop along these roads or park their cars along the stretch to prevent a gridlock.