Out-of-towners cause heavy traffic on major roads in Penang

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R. Sekaran
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - The year-end holidays and festive season brought in an influx of outstation traffic into the city on Wednesday (Dec 25).

Major roads were congested with bumper-to-bumper traffic with popular tourist spots including Gurney Drive and Queensbay Mall coming to a crawl due to an increase in the number of cars.

According to a traffic report from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), heavy traffic was reported along Gurney Drive, Bayan Indah, Jalan Gurdwara to Jalan Trang and also from Sungai Nibong highway to Bayan Baru roundabout, Penang Road and Lebuh Mcnair to Jalan Magazine.

Drivers have been advised not to stop along these roads or park their cars along the stretch to prevent a gridlock.

More about
malaysia Traffic Congestion Penang

TRENDING

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore: Thousands gather to catch rare &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
Thousands in Singapore gather to catch rare 'ring of fire' in the sky
Samantha Lee&#039;s death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Samantha Lee's death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting &#039;Merry Christmas&#039;
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Malaysia police kill kidnappers and rescue Johor businessman in $10m ransom case
Malaysia police kill kidnappers and rescue Johor businessman in $10m ransom case
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia&#039;s Ministry of Health
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Health
My 2019 in AsiaOne: You&#039;re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
You’re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket

SERVICES