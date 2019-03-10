Outcry over emergency department's 6-hour wait in Malaysia

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - A notice warning people to expect a six-hour wait at the Penang Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) has not gone down well.

Many people took to social media to express their displeasure with the notice put up at the hospital's triage counter on Sept 29.

Facebook user Rosma Ismail said she could still see a doctor on time by driving all the way from Kuala Lumpur to the hospital.

Another Facebook user Nik Faiz said the Federal Government should enhance its public service delivery and efficiency by reducing the waiting time.

Sabree Kencana said the issue could have stemmed from a shortage of doctors and medical personnel at the hospital.

Penang Health Department director Dr Asmayani Khalib, said the ETD (Red Zone) of Penang Hospital received an average of 400 patients daily, of which more than 50 per cent were non-critical or emergency cases.

She said the notice was actually prepared for the Green Zone (non-critical cases) as there was a sudden surge in the number of patients on Sunday night.

"However, the notice was not taken down after the peak period, hence the confusion among members of the public.

"We wish to apologise for that matter, " Dr Asmayani said in a statement.

She said the hospital also provided After Office Hours Clinic from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 10pm on weekends and public holidays to reduce congestion at the ETD.

Dr Asmayani said the state health department was committed to providing quality care at the hospital and welcomed feedback to improve its service quality.

Penang health committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin asked those with non-critical needs to visit other government clinics in Penang.

"Patients can seek treatment at other public health clinics instead of crowding the ETD, which is meant for critical and emergency cases, " he said.

More about
malaysia Hospitals

TRENDING

Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Hong Kong protest: Indonesian journalist shot by police projectile &#039;will be blind in one eye&#039;
Hong Kong protest: Indonesian journalist shot by police projectile 'will be blind in one eye'
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Malaysian thieves target parked vehicles of those who work in Singapore
Malaysian thieves target parked vehicles of those who work in Singapore
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video
Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES