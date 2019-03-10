Outcry over emergency department's 6-hour wait in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN - A notice warning people to expect a six-hour wait at the Penang Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department (ETD) has not gone down well.

Many people took to social media to express their displeasure with the notice put up at the hospital's triage counter on Sept 29.

Facebook user Rosma Ismail said she could still see a doctor on time by driving all the way from Kuala Lumpur to the hospital.

Another Facebook user Nik Faiz said the Federal Government should enhance its public service delivery and efficiency by reducing the waiting time.

Sabree Kencana said the issue could have stemmed from a shortage of doctors and medical personnel at the hospital.

Penang Health Department director Dr Asmayani Khalib, said the ETD (Red Zone) of Penang Hospital received an average of 400 patients daily, of which more than 50 per cent were non-critical or emergency cases.

She said the notice was actually prepared for the Green Zone (non-critical cases) as there was a sudden surge in the number of patients on Sunday night.

"However, the notice was not taken down after the peak period, hence the confusion among members of the public.