Over 2 mil Malaysians expected to be jobless, 19 new programmes to assist local entrepreneurs

PETALING JAYA - In a bid to assist local entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19, the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry has submitted 19 new programmes and initiatives to the Finance Ministry for special attention.

According to Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pic), this was done during a meeting he had with the Finance Minister where they had discussed ideas on reviving local businesses.

Wan Junaidi, who was accompanied by senior officials and agencies under the ministry, also said he had asked the finance minister to consider an application for additional funding for Tekun Nasional and several agencies under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Citing a figure by the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER), Wan Junaidi pointed out that it was estimated that 2.4 million people will lose their jobs due to Covid-19.

"Not only does this epidemic affect the health and lives of Malaysians, but it also has a direct impact on almost all types of occupations in our country. Clearly, workers are facing a huge challenge in the era of the Covid-19 outbreak," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 19).

Wan Junaidi also said that it is a difficult period for Malaysia, as many industries and businesses are not operating as usual due to unprecedented measures required to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Although some sectors are allowed to operate, limited business opportunities have forced employers to consider options to reduce operating cost," he said.

Wan Junaidi said Malaysians must all unite to combat Covid-19 and support all efforts to revitalise the badly hit economy.

"While business operations can be restored, we must also ensure that the economy continues to function and for the government to assist in sustaining businesses.

"This, in turn, will save hundreds of jobs and secure the income of Malaysia households. By the grace of God, Malaysia will endure and together we shall overcome," he added.

