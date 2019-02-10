Over 200 containers with illegal waste still stuck at Malaysian ports

KLANG, Malaysia - A huge number of containers with waste material is stuck in various ports in Malaysia as they have nowhere to go.

These containers are carrying waste material that Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, in April, ordered to be sent back to the country of origin after they were found stashed in illegal recycling factories.

According to an industry source, the containers are stuck at the port because the senders from the country of origin cannot be traced.

"To make matters worse, the party that imported the material and received them in Malaysia also mostly cannot be found,'' he said.

This has made it difficult to trace the overseas freight forwarder or recycler the party had obtained the waste material from.

"This is most probably because some of the illegal recycling factories in Malaysia were managed and run by foreigners who left the country after their premises were busted recently,'' said the source.