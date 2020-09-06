Over 260 held, one dead body found after boat carrying Rohingya intercepted off Langkawi

PETALING JAYA - A joint task force intercepted a boat carrying Rohingya that was en route to Langkawi.

The task force, comprising the Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the police, said that the boat was located Monday (June 8) at around 5am.

In a statement, the task force said that a team from the police and MMEA was dispatched to the scene to carry out surveillance and deportation works.

"When KM Kimanis approached the boat, around 53 illegal immigrants jumped off the boat to swim to shore. They were detained by MMEA personnel who were on standby on land.

"Checks on the board led to the discovery of 216 people. The body of a woman was also found on board," the statement said.

It added that the boat was found to have been damaged purposely, with its engine beyond repair.

"Deportation was not conducted as the boat was damaged. The KM Kimanis provided aid, food and clean water.

"Based on humanitarian grounds, the National Security Council allowed the boat to dock at the Teluk Ewa jetty. All 269 illegal immigrants have been detained and placed temporarily at the Kem Bina Negara Wawasan in Langkawi. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the police for further action," it said.

On current statistics, the task force said that as of June 7, 396 illegal immigrants and 11 human traffickers had been arrested.