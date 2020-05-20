Over 300 motorists trying to enter Penang ordered to turn back by cops

NIBONG TEBAL - Police have ordered 308 drivers to turn back so far after they were found to be returning to Penang for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and other invalid reasons, says Penang police chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan.

He said nine compound notices were also issued against those who violated the conditional movement control order (MCO).

"Do not waste effort, time and money trying to enter Penang without a valid reason.

"Not only might we order them to turn back, but they might also be slapped with compound notices.

"We have set up 18 roadblocks at various entry points along the state border to intensify security into Penang which is now declared a Covid-19 green zone," he told reporters at the Jawi toll plaza roadblock on Tuesday (May 19).

Comm Sahabudin added that since May 4, Penang has approved 8,386 applications to travel into the state.

"Permissions are approved for puposes such as to visit their spouses once weekly or to travel interstate for work," he added.

