Over 300 schools closed as Johor air quality hits unhealthy levels, affecting 90,000 students

JOHOR BARU - The worsening haze situation in Johor, Malaysia has led to the closure of more than 300 schools and kindergartens in Muar, Tangkak and Pontian, affecting about 90,000 students after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reached very unhealthy levels.

State Education Department director Azman Adnan said the Education Ministry stated that if the API reading was more than 200, all schools in the area or district should be closed down immediately.

"Based on the API reading, which recorded an increase, the school session in the two districts will be cancelled on Sunday (Sept 15)," said Mr Azman in a statement on Saturday.

The decision is based on the ministry's letter and guidelines on the National Haze Action Plan, as well as discussion with the Department of Environment and Muar and Tangkak district offices, he added.