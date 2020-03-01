Over $56,000 worth of fines issued to smokers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 708 summonses, amounting to (S$56,000), were issued to smokers, including children, and food premises owners, after the no-smoking law in eateries came into full force on New Year's Day.

The operation, which was conducted nationwide, involved 2,087 Health Ministry enforcement officers and a total of 6,119 food premises were checked.

Some 605 summonses were issued to smokers, including 34 children below 18, for having their puffs in the eateries.

During the operation which ended at midnight, 103 eatery owners were also booked. Seventy-nine of them did not display the "no-smoking" sign and 24 notices were issued to restaurant owners who offered ashtrays.

"Those caught smoking at the food outlets were given an RM250 fine and first-time offenders can reduce their summonses to RM150 if they pay within a month at any of the health district offices," the ministry's director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Under the law, smokers who are caught the second time will have to pay the full RM250 fine while third-time offenders have to fork out RM350.

Meanwhile, premises owners who committed the offence for the first two times would be fined RM250.

They have to pay RM350 if they are caught for the third time under Regulation 11 (1) Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry first imposed the smoking ban, under a year-long educational enforcement, at eateries nationwide on Jan 1 last year.

Under the regulations, smokers have to puff 3m away from the nearest table or chair at an eatery where food was prepared, served, or sold.

He said under the law, eatery owners must also ensure their premises were free from all forms of smoking activities, display the no-smoking sign clearly and were prohibited from having ashtrays or selling shisha or other types of smoking equipment.