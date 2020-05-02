'Overbearing nature' of Najib's wife influenced previous government, court hears

KUALA LUMPUR - Despite not holding any official position, the "overbearing nature" of Rosmah Mansor ensured her influence in the previous administration, says the prosecution.

The trial of the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak over graft charges started on Wednesday (Feb 5) at the High Court here, with the prosecution attempting to prove that Rosmah solicited RM6.5 million (S$2.17 million) in bribes related to a solar hybrid project in Sarawak from Saidi Abang Samsudin, who was managing director to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, in his opening statement on the first day of the trial, said that the prosecution would attempt to prove that Rosmah solicited the bribe by promising to help Jepak Holdings acquire the contract for the solar hybrid project.

"Saidi wanted to obtain work from the federal government for his company.

"Specifically, he wanted an award of a contract to carry out a solar hybrid project purportedly to benefit some 369 rural schools spread across the interior of Sarawak," said Mr Sri Ram.

He added that a meeting between Saidi and then education minister Mahdzir Khalid on the matter had been unsuccessful.

"Saidi and (his business partner) Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah then approached one Aazmey Abu Talib whom they perceived as being close to the accused's husband in order to obtain support for his request for the contract.

"With Aazmey's help, Saidi managed to obtain a minute from the accused's husband on his letter of application supporting it - but that did not help speed up matters with the Education Ministry," he said.

Mr Sri Ram said that this was when Najib's former aide Rizal Mansor came into the picture.