Overcharged tourists to get free stays in Melaka

MELAKA - A tourism body here is offering free hotel stays and discounts for families shortchanged by unregulated accommodation during this Yuletide season.

Melaka Tourism Business Club (MTBC) vice-chairman Dennis Samford said so far two families from Selangor had been offered a free stay at Shah Beach Resort after they planned to cancel their trips to Melaka due to "crazy" rates charged by unlicensed hotels during the December peak period.

"Rates charged by unregulated accommodation have shot up sharply. Those who booked in November are now paying triple the price without being given a valid reason for the sudden increase," he said yesterday.

Samford said the affected families had to pay RM400 (S$130.90) to RM450 per night for their stay, causing a strain on their wallet.

MTBC, he said, believes that other than the two families, many too have been duped by these illegal operators.

"It's difficult for us to lodge a formal complaint with the relevant authorities as those booking such accommodations have no receipts to show in the event of a dispute or made reservations through agents," he said.

Samford said MTBC was also working with various hotels to give discounts to those charged exorbitantly by these operators.

"We will attend to the complaints made to us by offering them solutions to continue holidaying in Melaka," he added.

On Dec 4, Malaysian Association of Hotels Melaka chapter honorary secretary Jason Bak alleged that "illicit" hotels were causing a big blow to the hospitality industry.

He claimed that these illegal hotels were more rampant in Melaka.

Bak said the state government must act fast as many hotels, including the budget ones, were adversely affected by these illegal hotels.