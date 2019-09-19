Parents in Malaysia struggle to juggle work and kids during haze

PETALING JAYA - As if the haze is not bad enough, people now have to deal with the haziness over school closures.

The last-minute announcements of schools being shut due to poor air quality have sent parents scrambling to ensure their kids are in good hands during the day.

With little time to make alternative childcare arrangements, many mothers and fathers have to either stay at home with the children or bring them to the workplace.

Neither is an ideal solution and many are wondering why the decision to close schools cannot be made earlier.

The Sabahan, who has settled in Petaling Jaya, has no family members that could help her.

"My boss would not like to see my kids in the office. I have no choice. The closure notice came in the morning while my sons were getting ready for school, " said Aleena.

Megana Krishnan, a mother of two, including a Year Two pupil, had to work from home yesterday.