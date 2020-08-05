Parliament Speaker accepts Dr Mahathir's motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA - A motion to hold a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been accepted by the Dewan Rakyat.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, said the motion, filed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, would be brought forward, but did not specify the date.

Mohamad Ariff said he received two motions on May 4 from Dr Mahathir.

The first was under Standing Order 4 to make a ruling that the Speaker remains until Parliament is dissolved.

The second was under Standing Order 27(3) that Muhyiddin does not command support of the majority of the House.

"After scrutinising the explanations provided, I have decided that the motion under Standing Order 4 is rejected as it does not fulfil the criteria in the Standing Order.

"However, the motion under Standing Order 27(3) is accepted to be brought to the coming Dewan Rakyat meeting," Ariff said in a statement on Friday (May 8).

In a letter dated May 4, Dr Mahathir wrote a letter to the Speaker to seek permission for the motion and resolution on the matter to be allowed when Parliament sits for one day on May 18.

In the same statement, Ariff rejected a motion brought by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who is also the Semporna lawmaker.

Shafie had filed a motion under Standing Order 27(3) dated May 1 which read that Dr Mahathir had the confidence of the House.

Ariff said Shafie's motion was rejected as it was not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution.

He also rejected a motion by Datuk Liew Vui Keong who filed it under Standing Order 18.

The motion by Liew contained four proposals, among them are that Muhyiddin does not command the majority of the House and that it was Dr Mahathir who had the support of the majority in the House.

The other proposals were that lawmakers are not bound by the regulations under the movement control order (MCO) as Parliament is responsible for its own affairs; and lastly, a suggestion for Parliament to sit for eight days instead of just one.

To this, Ariff said some of Liew's proposals had been rejected as they were not urgent.

"However, some have been accepted as they are specific matters which are of public importance and need to be immediately brought to the coming Dewan Rakyat meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said he had not received confirmation if the motion had been accepted ahead of the May 18 sitting.

"I was informed that the motions by Batu Sapi (minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong) and Semporna (Shafie Apdal) lawmakers have been rejected.

"However, there is no confirmation on the one filed by the Langkawi MP (Dr Mahathir).

"If the motion is accepted, then it will be raised. The decision to accept or reject a motion lies with the Speaker," he said on Friday (May 8).

It is understood that in a letter dated May 4, Dr Mahathir proposed to move a motion under the Dewan Rakyat's Standing Order 26(1), read together with Standing Order 27(3), to put forward a resolution to decide that Muhyiddin does not enjoy the support of the majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.