Patient loses patience and punches Malaysia hospital staff, gets treated anyway

PHOTO: Facebook/Alzamani Mohammad Idrose
Loh Foon Fong
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - An asthma patient at a hospital's emergency department (ETD) punched a medical assistant (MA) because he thought the MA was delaying his case.

In a Facebook post on the incident, Dr Alzamani Mohammad Idrose said that the MA had told the patient to wait as he needed to urgently send another person to the red zone as that patient was suffering from a severe asthma attack.

The MA had earlier given the first patient a full dose from a nebuliser and had asked him to wait to be examined.

The man had allegedly asked the MA: "When are you going to examine me?" to which the MA told him to wait a short while as he had to send the asthma patient to the red zone.

Upon returning, the man grabbed the MA's neck and punched him, causing his forehead to bleed.

The man also removed his shoes and smashed the MA's glasses.

The incident was witnessed by a doctor, a specialist nearby and a civil defence officer nearby who separated the two.

Dr Alzamani said the emergency department has a special lane for asthmatic patients to be given priority nebuliser treatment whenever they have an asthmatic attack.

"I am puzzled as to the values and manners that some people who are receiving services at hospitals," he posted on his Facebook on Monday night (Nov 25).

A police report was made and the incident was recorded for the workers' safety unit for legal action.

Despite all these, the man was examined again and since there was still some remnants of asthma, he was given the nebuliser and was treated until he was well.

Alzamani, who related all the above, said the specialist who saw the incident said his heart was torn but professionalism had to be upheld and they had to contain their anger.

He added that the MA had remained calm and told the doctor that he was okay. He was however referred to a counsellor.

Asked to comment on the case, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he had not yet received the report on the precise details of the incident.

In July, the National Audit Department's found that ETDs at Malaysian hospitals were under-funded, understaffed and overcrowded.

Budget 2020 has seen an increase in allocation for the ministry, who said that they are in the midst of planning on where to use the funds.

More about
malaysia Hospitals patients assault

TRENDING

Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show: Reports
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Neighbours worried for elderly woman&#039;s life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Neighbours worried for elderly woman's life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES