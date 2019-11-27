Patient loses patience and punches Malaysia hospital staff, gets treated anyway

KUALA LUMPUR - An asthma patient at a hospital's emergency department (ETD) punched a medical assistant (MA) because he thought the MA was delaying his case.

In a Facebook post on the incident, Dr Alzamani Mohammad Idrose said that the MA had told the patient to wait as he needed to urgently send another person to the red zone as that patient was suffering from a severe asthma attack.

The MA had earlier given the first patient a full dose from a nebuliser and had asked him to wait to be examined.

The man had allegedly asked the MA: "When are you going to examine me?" to which the MA told him to wait a short while as he had to send the asthma patient to the red zone.

Upon returning, the man grabbed the MA's neck and punched him, causing his forehead to bleed.

The man also removed his shoes and smashed the MA's glasses.

The incident was witnessed by a doctor, a specialist nearby and a civil defence officer nearby who separated the two.

Dr Alzamani said the emergency department has a special lane for asthmatic patients to be given priority nebuliser treatment whenever they have an asthmatic attack.

"I am puzzled as to the values and manners that some people who are receiving services at hospitals," he posted on his Facebook on Monday night (Nov 25).

A police report was made and the incident was recorded for the workers' safety unit for legal action.