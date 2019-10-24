Penang airport employee dies during mock aircraft crash exercise

GEORGE TOWN - A mock aircraft crash exercise at the Penang International Airport (PIA) turned fatal for a 59-year-old man, after he suffered a heart attack.

Shaffiee Hassan was pronounced dead at about 11.13am, after he was brought to Penang Hospital by a medical team on standby during the exercise.

According to Southwest District OCPD Supt A. Anbalagan, Shaffiee, who was attached to the PIA's Airport Fire Rescue Services (AFRS) for about 20 years, had complained that he was tired.

"The deceased was working with another two AFRS members when he complained.

"He was told by his colleague to take a rest.

"During the incident, the three of them were working on a AFRS vehicle.

"Shaffiee fell from the vehicle when he was about to take a rest," he said.

Seeing the deceased fell unconsciously, a medical team on standby during the exercise rushed and tried to revive him but failed.

An eyewitness said the deceased looked pale after rescuing a "casualty" during the exercise.

"He looked all right when he was carrying out his duty.

"He was resting with his men when he collapsed when the Fire and Rescue department officers took over," said the eyewitness.

The case has been classified as sudden death and no criminal element was suspected.