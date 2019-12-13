Penang airport gears up for $261 million upgrade to handle 12 million passengers a year

Like most airports in Malaysia, the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas is managed by Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

Penang's airport is expected to be expanded soon at a cost of between RM800 million (S$261 million) and RM900 million.

The expansion will double the terminal's gross floor area to 113,005 sq m from 54,582 sq m.

The new design will have the capacity to accommodate 12 million passengers per annum, from 6.5 million today, and can handle 25 commercial aircraft at any one time.

In contrast, Malaysia's main Kuala Lumpur International Airport and second terminal KLIA2 at Sepang has a capacity of handling 75 million passengers a year.

With the Penang upgrade, the number of parking bays will be increased to 1,800 bays from 1,218 presently.

Like most airports in Malaysia, the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas is managed by Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The airport manager recently received the go-ahead from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) for the airport's expansion.

The terminal's upgrading is good news for the state with expectations that Kulim town in next door southern Kedah — about an hour's drive away from Penang airport — is set to get a new airport which could provide competition for the Penang facility.

Construction work to expand the Penang airport is scheduled to start in March next year and is expected to be completed within 36 months.

An announcement on the expansion project is expected to be made by the Penang state government or airport authorities soon.

When contacted, a spokesman for MAHB confirmed that the masterplan has been approved by the MBPP.

"However, we are still waiting for the official letter from them. An announcement will be made by top management when the official letter is received, " he said.

It was learnt that MAHB is expected to offer the tender for construction jobs in January.

More about
malaysia Penang Airports

TRENDING

Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

SERVICES