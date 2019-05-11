Penang govt open to proposal for new airport

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Tan Sin Chow
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - The Penang Government is open to any airport proposal, including the proposed North Malaysia International Airport (NMIA) to be located on the mainland, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pic).

The state, he said, was briefed by a consortium on the proposed project in September.

"We are open to any airport proposal but at the moment it is just a mere proposal.

"Nothing has firmed up. According to the proposal, if NMIA is built, Penang International Airport (PIA) will have to be closed.

"The impact will be great if the airport in Bayan Lepas has to be closed.

"The consortium proposed that the land PIA is on be then used for industrial development, " he said while replying to a supplementary question by Goh Choon Aik (PH-Bukit Tambun) on the proposed NMIA.

In June, The Star ran an exclusive story on the location of NMIA which would be near the border shared by Kedah, Penang and Perak.

The massive 650ha project is estimated to cost RM10bil (S$3.27 billion). The site, at present, is a vast tract of padi fields, and the project includes 400ha for warehousing and logistics facilities.

The consortium has proposed an airport large enough to handle between 16 and 25 million passengers a year.

If the plans materialise, it would spell the end for PIA in Bayan Lepas, which is on Penang island.

It is understood that the proposal for NMIA, if given the nod, would be an exchange for the rights to develop the coveted prime land now occupied by PIA.

Chow said everything was still at an initial stage. "The consortium which brought this up has to do more at the various ministries' levels for approval.

"The state government is willing to listen to them after that. All of a sudden, everyone wants to build airports, " he said.

NMIA Consortium's project director Paul Soo had told The Star in June that NMIA is meant to serve the three states.

There is a proposed check-in terminal on Penang island that will have a transit monorail for flight passengers to commute between the island and NMIA in 45 minutes.

The monorail transit line was calculated to be 57km long, about the same as the train link between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and KL Sentral.

This rail link includes an interchange station with the Electric Train Service between Padang Besar (Perlis) and Kuala Lumpur, and stops at Batu Kawan Industrial Estate on mainland Penang and near Queensbay Mall in Bayan Lepas on the island.

More about
malaysia Penang Airports

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES