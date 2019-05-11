Penang govt open to proposal for new airport

GEORGE TOWN - The Penang Government is open to any airport proposal, including the proposed North Malaysia International Airport (NMIA) to be located on the mainland, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pic).

The state, he said, was briefed by a consortium on the proposed project in September.

"We are open to any airport proposal but at the moment it is just a mere proposal.

"Nothing has firmed up. According to the proposal, if NMIA is built, Penang International Airport (PIA) will have to be closed.

"The impact will be great if the airport in Bayan Lepas has to be closed.

"The consortium proposed that the land PIA is on be then used for industrial development, " he said while replying to a supplementary question by Goh Choon Aik (PH-Bukit Tambun) on the proposed NMIA.

In June, The Star ran an exclusive story on the location of NMIA which would be near the border shared by Kedah, Penang and Perak.

The massive 650ha project is estimated to cost RM10bil (S$3.27 billion). The site, at present, is a vast tract of padi fields, and the project includes 400ha for warehousing and logistics facilities.