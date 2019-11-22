Penang hotels foresee lower occupancy rate this December

PHOTO: Unsplash
Rena Lim
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - While key attractions and parks in Penang are expecting an influx of tourists with the year-end school holidays starting tomorrow, hoteliers are anticipating lower occupancy rates.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang chapter chairman Khoo Boo Lim said many hotels in Penang have reported that their occupancy rates this year were "not really great".

"For Malaysians, the bookings may come a bit later as many tend to book on shorter notice. For international tourists, the regular visitors will book much earlier to take advantage of airfare offers.

"But then again, with the abundance of accommodation providers, both legal and illegal, we foresee hotels recording lower occupancy figures as the market is somewhat saturated," he said in an interview.

Khoo said with the existence of Airbnb, the accommodation's operations were hurting the hotel industry.

"Airbnb operators are able to offer cheaper rates due to lower operating and set-up costs, as they usually use houses and apartments.

"There is also no control over the number of people staying on the premises, and they do not need to provide insurance coverage or security measures.

"Hotels have to do all these and hoteliers have more to comply with as we are also required to hire Malaysians rather than rely on foreign labour," he added.

Shangri-La's Rasa Sayang Resort and Spa director of communication Suleiman Tunku Abdul Rahman said traditionally, December was a good time for hotels in the state.

"We are expecting more last-minute bookings in the next few weeks.

"However, it's difficult to predict whether we are heading towards high occupancy, as many illegal accommodation operators are offering cheaper rates and destroying our market share," he said.

Sim Choo Kheng, the chief executive officer of Escape theme park in Teluk Bahang, said as of this month, they were already experiencing an unusual increase in visitors.

"Ever since we launched the world's longest water slide under our third phase, the Gravityplay, we have been overwhelmed with the number of ticket sales and bookings.

"We experienced a two to three-fold increase in the number of visitors, and as December approaches, we expect to see even more visitors here," he said.

Over at Penang Hill in Ayer Itam, Penang Hill Corporation general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said as the school holiday approaches, they would normally receive a high volume of visitors.

Meanwhile, on the mainland, The Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya's current occupancy rate is at 70 per cent, said its marketing and communications director Siti Fatimah Packeer Mohd.

"We are expecting our occupancy to increase in the first week of December, although the month as a whole still looks lukewarm as we are more of a business hotel," she said.

