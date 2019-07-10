Penang man dies after setting himself on fire

The Star/Asia News Network

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang - A 44-year-old man died outside his house in Taman Impian Ria after dousing himself with petrol and setting himself on fire.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said Khor Kau Gheor died of severe burns in the incident at 12.55am yesterday.

"Neighbours who saw Khor on fire alerted his 66-year-old father who was in the house.

"Khor's father rushed out only to find his son dead with burns all over his body.

He did not reveal what illness the victim had. The case has been classified as sudden death after a post-mortem was conducted at Seberang Jaya Hospital.
 

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
SERVICES