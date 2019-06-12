Penang one of the most sought-after places for plastic surgeries

GEORGE TOWN - They come, they eat, and they enjoy the sun. And most importantly, they also get their looks enhanced.

This is what most health tourists are coming here for as the reasonably priced procedures, the language and food have made the state one of the most sought-after places for plastic surgeries.

Singaporean Annie Lee, 56, who came to have her eye bags reduced, said she was paying just over RM6,000 (S$1,900) for the procedure.

"Elsewhere, it would have cost me more.

"Besides, I have trust in the plastic surgeon here, and I have no problem communicating with them," she said, adding that it was her second cosmetic procedure here after the first one in 2007.

A plastic surgeon, Dr Lee, said plastic surgery in Penang was significantly cheaper than other countries like Korea and Japan.

"We have the latest up-to-date surgical equipment and technology that are on par with countries like Korea and Japan, which are known to be go-to countries for plastic surgery.

"Most of our procedures are also on par in terms of material, equipment and implants.

"Yet, we are cheaper by a significant amount, " he said.