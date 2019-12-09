Penangites brace for worsening air quality

GEORGE TOWN - For the first time since the haze in the country started worsening about a week ago, the air quality in parts of Penang has reached unhealthy levels.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in Balik Pulau and Batu Uban were 125 and 103 respectively at 5pm yesterday.

On the mainland, the index hovered between 70 and 90 in Seberang Jaya and Seberang Perai.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

Kindergarten operator Mazlina Merican said almost half of her pupils were absent each day due to the haze.

"We have about 60 students here and many of them have been falling sick ever since the weather became hazy.

"We have since cancelled all outdoor activities, including our daily routine where we exercise around the premises here.

"We also told parents to keep their children at home if they were feeling ill, " she said when met at her kindergarten along Jalan Balik Pulau yesterday.