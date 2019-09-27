Penang's dying hawker tradition

GEORGE TOWN - Penang's legacy as a food haven faces a new challenge: few are willing to continue its hallowed hawker tradition.
The number of hawkers has gradually declined from 2014, according to the Penang Institute, a public policy think tank funded by the state government.
In a research paper on "Making Food Hawking in Penang Sustainable", it found that the number of licences issued to food hawkers by the Penang Island City Council had dropped from 3,410 in 2014 to 3,212 in 2018.
Furthermore, in a poll conducted with 35 food hawkers, only 20 per cent said they have a definite plan for who would take over their business.
"Assuming that the average age of a hawker is 50 years, and if he or she continues to work until 60, Penang might see a sharp decline in food hawkers within the next 10 years.
"As such, I do think that we need to start paying more attention to our food hawker population," researcher Nicholas Chong said in an interview recently.
In the research paper, Chong also highlighted that his face-to-face interviews with 35 hawkers revealed that most of them fiercely rejected the idea of their children taking over their business.
"This is due to the negative perceptions of the profession, that it is of low social standing. "Besides that, the demanding work environment and the repetitive and laborious day-to-day tasks are also not attractive to the younger generation. "Many of them prefer pursuing a corporate career, and even those interested in the culinary field will opt for a more glamorous form of non-local cuisines," he said. Chong added that the hawker business here was often perceived as a "last resort" career option for many. "But of course, this is all just data in plain sight. In order to really get a clearer picture of the whole industry and to come up with strategies to boost food hawking, the state needs to look into conducting an in-depth survey," he said. Chong said one of the reasons he did the research was because he noticed a lot of traditional hawker stalls in Penang had disappeared. "So I hope my research would nudge more relevant bodies to look into this issue. "I hope that the state government could consider proactive measures to attract new entrants into food hawking, besides elevating the status of the profession," he added. The recommendations in the study include first commissioning an in-depth study to assess the future supply trend of food hawkers.It said the state government could start by collecting information about hawkers' succession plans as part of the licence renewal process for a more accurate assessment of the industry's sustainability. A study on "how to redesign and rebrand the food hawking industry as a career for the younger generation" could also be conducted by engaging food hawkers, potential entrants, food hawker associations, and the general public on a large scale. The research paper also recommended that the state government enforce higher standards in hawker centres, based on a suggestion by hawker associations themselves. They proposed that the Penang government establish state-owned hawker centres to centralise quality food hawkers in chosen locations. It said this was a strategy that has been effectively implemented, for example, by the Singaporean government. These centres could then be rented out to food hawkers at a reasonable rate and be continually improved upon, based on feedback. The state government is fully aware of the importance of the state's street food culture and heritage. Penang Tourism Development, Arts, Culture And Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said they have been organising several festivals to promote hawker fare to locals and tourists, both domestic and foreign. "George Town Heritage Celebrations started to mark George Town's inscription as a World Heritage Site in 2008, where local street fare and culture are documented and shared with the public. "The Penang International Food Festival has also become a platform over the years to promote the heritage of our food culture to locals and international visitors to ensure its continuity. "The state government also introduced the 'no foreign chef' policy as a measure to safeguard and preserve the authenticity of hawker food," he said in a recent interview. Yeoh added that they were developing an "ecosystem" for the industry to sustain itself as a whole. "We are trying to develop an environment for the continuity of the hawker (tradition) through recognition and promotional efforts, locally and internationally. "(This) would help ensure the Penang street food 'brand' thrives and brings in more people to sample our food," he said. "This is a win-win for both Penang and our hawkers - an increase in the number of tourists will result in an increase in revenue for hawkers."
