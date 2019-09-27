Penang's dying hawker tradition

GEORGE TOWN - Penang's legacy as a food haven faces a new challenge: few are willing to continue its hallowed hawker tradition.

The number of hawkers has gradually declined from 2014, according to the Penang Institute, a public policy think tank funded by the state government.

In a research paper on "Making Food Hawking in Penang Sustainable", it found that the number of licences issued to food hawkers by the Penang Island City Council had dropped from 3,410 in 2014 to 3,212 in 2018.

Furthermore, in a poll conducted with 35 food hawkers, only 20 per cent said they have a definite plan for who would take over their business.

"Assuming that the average age of a hawker is 50 years, and if he or she continues to work until 60, Penang might see a sharp decline in food hawkers within the next 10 years.

"As such, I do think that we need to start paying more attention to our food hawker population," researcher Nicholas Chong said in an interview recently.

In the research paper, Chong also highlighted that his face-to-face interviews with 35 hawkers revealed that most of them fiercely rejected the idea of their children taking over their business.