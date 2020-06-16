Penang's Holiday Inn Resort closes for good

GEORGE TOWN - Holiday Inn Resort, one of the key resort hotels in Batu Ferringhi, has closed its doors after 41 years of operation.

The iconic landmark joined a list of hotels here that have been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order.

"It's one of the toughest challenges the hospitality industry has ever faced. The resort along with so many hotels in the country and around the world have been severely impacted.

"The owner has to make a difficult decision to close the resort. All operations will cease effective today (yesterday), " said Jeff Yap, the

manager of Asia Garden Sdn Bhd, which is the owning company of the resort.

Besides Holiday Inn, at least five hotels here had temporarily wound up their operations in view of the pandemic. They are Jazz Hotel, Hotel Penaga, Jerejak Island Resort, Mercure Penang Beach and The Gurney Resort Hotel and Residences.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Penang chapter chairman Khoo Boo Lim said Holiday Inn had always been one of the key resorts along the popular tourism belt in Batu Ferringhi.

"It is one of the major players, together with Shangri-La's Rasa Sayang Resort and Spa, Golden Sands Resort, Parkroyal Penang Resort, Bayview Beach Resort and Casuarina Beach Resort, which is now Hard Rock Hotel.

"It has supported many families, brought up many talents and contributed to the success of state tourism, " he said.