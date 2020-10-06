Perak to allow mass prayers in mosques, surau from June 12

IPOH - All mosques and surau in Perak will be reopened for mass prayers starting this Friday (June 12) during the recovery movement control order (MCO).

State Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the number of people allowed into the premises would be capped at 40, excluding mosque and surau officials.

Shahrul said Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah had given a decree on the matter, having considered the advice of the state Fatwa Committee.

He said for the time being only Malaysians were allowed to go into mosques and surau for Friday and mass prayers.

"They will also need to have their identities checked and recorded before being allowed into the praying hall," he said in a statement on Wednesday (June 10).

"The usage of mosques and surau for prayers will need to observe the guidelines and standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

"The state Islamic Religious Department will issue a guideline and the latest method for prayers to all mosque and surau committee chairmen," Shahrul said, adding that the decree was to be enforced immediately until new instructions were issued.

"It is so that they can monitor and ensure that the guidelines are adhered to," he added.

