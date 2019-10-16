Perak man infected with Zika

PUTRAJAYA - A man in Perak has been infected with Zika, a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. There has been no reported case for two years.

The last case in Malaysia was reported in 2016, with eight people found infected with the virus, said health authorities.

On the latest incident, health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry's disease control division was alerted by the Perak health department on Oct 12 regarding a single suspected Zika case.

"A test conducted by the Institute of Medical Research the next day found the result to be positive," he said in a statement yesterday.

The patient is a 30-year-old and was hospitalised on Sept 27 after he showed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

On Sept 29, he was transferred to the intensive care unit. The patient is still being warded and is reported to be in stable condition.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest case brought the total number of recorded cases in Malaysia to nine, with eight of them recorded in 2016.