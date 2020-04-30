'Perak politicians did not violate MCO', say Senior Minister

PUTRAJAYA - The two Perak politicians did not violate the movement control order (MCO) because as elected representatives, they are allowed to be on the move, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria were slapped with a fine and not jailed because they failed to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and not because they were in violation of the MCO or committed offences under the Penal Code, he added.

"They are allowed to be on the move. They need to go around to channel aid and look into the people' welfare because they are elected representatives.

"There is no double standard here. The penalties were different because the charges were different.

"They did not violate the MCO, but they did not follow the SOP, " he said.

On April 28, Dr Noor Azmi who is Bagan Serai MP, Razman who is Gunung Semanggol assemblyman and 13 others pleaded guilty and were each ordered to pay a fine of RM1,000 in default one month's jail by magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were found at a Covid-19 infected area for social purposes.

Dr Noor Azmi and Razman had visited the Lenggong health clinic to check on preparations to control the disease by the Hulu Perak district health office, before visiting a tahfiz in Kampung Luat Lenggong to perform Asar prayers and had a meal with a group of people.

Photographs of the incident on April 17 were then uploaded on Dr Noor Azmi's Facebook page but were later deleted after drawing widespread criticism.

On enforcement activities, Ismail Sabri reported that authorities conducted 828 roadblocks and checked more than half a million vehicles.

Police made 643 arrests on Tuesday, remanded 567 individuals and released 67 on bail.

As of April 28, the cumulative figure of those arrested for MCO violations stood at 21,749 people.

