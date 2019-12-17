'Pet' crocodile escapes after owner's house floods in Sarawak

MIRI - The Fire and Rescue Department in Limbang town in northern Sarawak got more than they bargained for on Sunday (Dec 15), after a crocodile escaped from captivity in a kampung house.

They received a call from a man in Kampung Imok, Jalan Pendaruan, near the town centre, who asked for help because his "pet" had escaped from his house, which was flooded.

"The crocodile was reared inside a water tank.

"When it was flooded, the crocodile escaped into a nearby water-logged area outside the house.

"The owner called Bomba Limbang for help.

"He said the crocodile started to become aggressive," said the department in an update.

A group of firemen deployed to the scene managed to rope the croc that measured about 1.2 metres in length.

The firemen took away the reptile from the scene, instead of giving it back to the owner.

It is to be handed over to the relevant wildlife authorities.

Kampung Imok is one of many villages in Limbang that is currently facing flood woes brought on by the landas season.

The landas in Sarawak is the equivalent of the monsoon in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.