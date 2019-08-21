Petition for more live events in Malaysia reaches 15,000 signatures

Last month, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said those protesting against the staging of live concerts and events in Malaysia were only a small group of people.

"The people who protest are a minority. I think we should cater to the majority," the prime minister told journalists during the launch of the Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020 campaign.

"But the majority must make their voices heard so that it doesn't look like we are rejecting the people's voices. It is not the people's voices at all. It is just a group of activists who try to show that they are the majority in Malaysia. They are not."

In response, an online petition on change.org (titled, Voice of Malaysian Arts, Live Festival and Events Community) has seen some 15,000 signatures collected so far, standing in solidarity with Dr Mahathir's views on the issue.

Over the years, a number of live concerts featuring international acts were called into question by some quarters.

For instance, American pop star Selena Gomez's maiden performance in Malaysia in 2016 faced opposition due to her sexy appearance initially. But the show went on smoothly eventually.