Phone scam leaves woman in Malaysia $21,000 poorer

KEPALA BATAS, Malaysia - A woman was cheated out of RM67,000 (S$21,917) by a phone scam syndicate.
According to Seberang Prai Utara OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor, the 26-year-old victim had received a call from an individual claiming to the representatives of DHL.
He said the woman was told that she had sent a parcel to China from Kuala Lumpur but that this had been confiscated by Customs in Guangzhou, China.
"The victim was then passed to another individual claiming to be a police officer from Guangzhou and the alleged officer then told the victim that she had been involved in criminal activity and was facing arrest.
"The suspect also asked the victim to hand over various documents including her IC, both her and her father's bank account details and her TAC number for the purpose of cross-checking whether the victim's accounts were connected to criminal activities," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
Noorzainy said fearing arrest, the victim transferred cash through a cash deposit machine and made three transactions into the account given by the person on the phone amounting to RM27,000. The victim also handed over her TAC number to the suspect which resulted in another RM40,000 vanishing for her and her father's accounts. Realising that she had been cheated, the victim then told her family about the incident and lodged a police report on Monday (Oct 14). "The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud," said ACP Noorzainy.
