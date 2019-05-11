Pieces of elephant found in Sabah river

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Muguntan Vanar
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - The latest carcass of a male elephant was found chopped into pieces, leading authorities to suspect foul play was involved in its death.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said a post-mortem on the Borneo pygmy elephant showed that only 30 per cent of the body was left.

"This includes the hip bone, along with the tail bone and the skin from the back.

"Both its front left and right feet were cut off. Yes, cut into pieces. About one week already, " he said in a text message.

The latest discovery came amid growing concerns over poaching and killings of the endangered gentle giants.

Tuuga said the possibility that the elephant was killed by poachers and found along the Kinabatangan river could not be ruled out.

"A full investigation is now underway, " he said.

The carcass was found floating down from the upper reaches around Kg Batu Puteh of the Kinabatangan river early Sunday.

Tuuga said it would be difficult for them to ascertain the exact area where the jumbo could have been killed.

He said it was likely to have died in the upper reaches of the river and floated downstream before villagers spotted it and alerted the authorities.

It was the third incident in five weeks.

In late September, a bull elephant was found dead at a plantation in Tawau's Kalabakan.

Six suspects have been arrested and are expected to face charges under the Firearms Act and the Wildlife Conservation Enactment for killing a critically endangered jumbo and removing its tusks.

Last month, a decomposed jumbo was found at a plantation in central Beluran district.

So far, wildlife experts have not been able to positively pinpoint the cause of death although foul play is also suspected.

Two holes were found on the body while its tusks were retrieved not far from the carcass.

More about
malaysia wildlife poaching

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES