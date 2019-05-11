Pieces of elephant found in Sabah river

KOTA KINABALU - The latest carcass of a male elephant was found chopped into pieces, leading authorities to suspect foul play was involved in its death.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said a post-mortem on the Borneo pygmy elephant showed that only 30 per cent of the body was left.

"This includes the hip bone, along with the tail bone and the skin from the back.

"Both its front left and right feet were cut off. Yes, cut into pieces. About one week already, " he said in a text message.

The latest discovery came amid growing concerns over poaching and killings of the endangered gentle giants.

Tuuga said the possibility that the elephant was killed by poachers and found along the Kinabatangan river could not be ruled out.