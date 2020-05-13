PKR representatives who quit face $3 million lawsuits

ALOR SETAR - The two PKR assemblymen who resigned from the party will be slapped with RM10mil lawsuits each for their betrayals, says Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul.

"Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling (Sidam) took an oath, swore and signed before they became candidates that if they ever jumped party, action would be taken against them.

"They will be served with the lawsuits," he said yesterday.

Johari said they represented PKR and were voted not based on who they were but the party they represented.

"I am sure the people in Lunas and Sidam are upset by their actions.

"By quitting PKR, they are also leaving the party's 22-year struggle to care for the people," he said at a press conference held in response to the assemblymen's resignation.

Johari, who is also the Sungai Petani MP and Gurun assemblyman, said Azman and Ling were expected to quit PKR as they had supported former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Meanwhile, an hour before Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir lost his Mentri Besar post, his supporters did not give up hope and gave him their moral support, some 50km away in Sungai Petani.

The group, representing 17 coordinators in constituencies held by the opposition, said they held the press conference yesterday in view of the current political situation in the state.

"We are worried and disappointed with certain parties for trying to do this even as we are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Here, we would like to offer our undying support for Mukhriz, who was democratically elected as the Mentri Besar," said group leader Zahara Abdullah, the Sungai Limau coordinator.

He said the rakyat had given Mukhriz the support and mandate to lead the state until the next general election.

"He had a clear agenda and vision to develop the state for all Kedahans, and all of us are fully behind him.

"If we put the interest of the rakyat and the state ahead of politics, we should support him all the way," he said.

Only 11 state coordinators out of the total 17 were present during the press conference.

