PKR sacks 2 members over allegations of corruption

PETALING JAYA - PKR has sacked two of its members on grounds of corruption with immediate effect.
Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and an ordinary member from Pahang, Ismail Dulhadi, have been stripped of their party membership following corruption allegations brought against them by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim said the party received a letter from MACC dated Oct 23 on the allegations which are said to have happened during last year's party elections.
"As a party that is against corrupt practices, we need to send a clear message, so we have decided to sack both men from the party.
"Following party procedures, both parties can appeal this decision," he said at a press conference at PKR's headquarters here on Sunday (Nov 24).
PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the party could not go into details of the alleged wrongdoings as they were confidential but added there were strong grounds for PKR to take disciplinary action against them. "Suffice to say that Zakaria was a political secretary attached with the Works Ministry and both men are under MACC investigation. "MACC also advised the party to look into the matter and take necessary disciplinary action against them," he said. He added the central leadership council agreed to sack Zakaria and Ismail following the disciplinary board's recommendations. He also said both men will be receiving a letter from the party about their expulsion. Fahmi also said it would be up to MACC to take action against the two men.
