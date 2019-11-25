PKR sacks 2 members over allegations of corruption

PETALING JAYA - PKR has sacked two of its members on grounds of corruption with immediate effect.

Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and an ordinary member from Pahang, Ismail Dulhadi, have been stripped of their party membership following corruption allegations brought against them by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim said the party received a letter from MACC dated Oct 23 on the allegations which are said to have happened during last year's party elections.

"As a party that is against corrupt practices, we need to send a clear message, so we have decided to sack both men from the party.

"Following party procedures, both parties can appeal this decision," he said at a press conference at PKR's headquarters here on Sunday (Nov 24).