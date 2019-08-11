Plans to improve security at graveyard after Muslim bridal photoshoot at Christian cemetery stirs controversy

KLUANG - A bridal photo shoot at a Christian cemetery has caused a stir on social media.

The viral video of several women dressed elegantly in Malay wedding gowns while posing beside tombstones received brickbats for being distasteful.

In an immediate response to the furore, St Louis Church Kluang parish priest Monsignor Peter Ng said there are plans to improve security at the Catholic graveyard in Jalan Rambutan.

"The church is aware outsiders were at the graveyard that day and had taken photos and videos.

"I spoke to them and advised them not to publish anything online, " he said.

He added that the women apologised and left soon after.

"We forgive them, " he said.