PM Mahathir dismisses survey finding that support for Pakatan has plunged to 38 per cent

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday (Oct 6) brushed off a survey by Merdeka Center that support among Malaysians for the ruling coalition has plunged to 38 per cent.

The survey's findings by the local pollster were presented at a retreat with Pakatan Harapan (PH- presidential council members and MPs at a hotel in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

A similar survey by Merdeka in August last year showed that 66 per cent of Malaysians were happy with the PH government.

"There are groups that say that the people's support to Pakatan has dropped to 38 per cent from 80 per cent," Tun Mahathir told reporters after attending the retreat.

"I do not know from where they got the number but I myself know that many people still want to shake my hands and take pictures with me. Also others (Pakatan leaders) when they go anywhere, people want to take pictures with them.