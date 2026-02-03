Malaysian cop intercepts housebreaking suspect's car, gets dragged on road in viral video

A policeman found himself being dragged along a highway in Sarawak, Malaysia after latching onto a fleeing suspect's car and failing to stop the driver.

The incident occurred on Saturday (Jan 31) at around 1.30pm and involved the arrest of a 35-year-old man allegedly connected to a case of housebreaking, reported Malaysian media.

Dashcam footage of the incident circulating online showed the suspect's car, a white Perodua Viva, driving along Jalan Kuching-Serian towards Kuching city centre.

The vehicle was subsequently overtaken by an unmarked car, and plainclothes police officers hopped out and attempted to intercept the suspect.

However, the suspect did not stop and instead swerved to the side and continued accelerating as a policeman attempted to open his front passenger door.

The police officer clung onto the suspect's car as it hurtled down the highway, eventually losing his grip and falling onto the highway.

He rolled over a few times, narrowly avoiding further injury from the car before he stood up and dusted himself off.

"The suspect was spotted by police following investigations into a house break-in case on Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho reported on Jan 30, in addition to several cases of motorcycle theft around Bandar Kuching," said Kuching district police chief Alexson Naga Chabu, reported The Star.

"The suspect refused to cooperate and acted aggressively while trying to escape," he said, adding that the policeman involved sustained injuries on several parts of his body.

The police chief said that the suspect was eventually arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles on the highway, and that his urine tested positive for drugs.

The suspect has 20 prior criminal records, police added.

